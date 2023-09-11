MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A walk through Memorial Park in Morton is more than just a simple chat with John Myers.

He’s spent more than three decades helping to vet and choose who would protect the village through the police and fire departments.

“In that span of 32 years, I was involved in the selection of all 22 of the existing police officers and all of the command structure,” said John Myers, CI Hero. “So that, to me, that was something that I was extremely proud about.”

He started his civic duty in 1987.

He said behind every person responding to your emergent needs, is someone he’s gotten to know and appreciate.

“You just see police officers on the street and you don’t realize that behind that is a group of people who administer to the affairs of the department and that was part of our responsibility,” said Myers.

The 92-year-old said he’s proud of the work he’s given to the village and is excited to see what’s to come for the Pumpkin Capital of the World.

“We have a great governing body,” said Myers. “We have a great infrastructure. We have very nice parks and recreation facilities and it’s a comfortable place for people who enjoy small-town living. It’s not a bad place to call home.”