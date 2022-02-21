MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A local woman dedicates years of service and volunteerism to the village of Morton.

From the annual Pumpkin Festival to Tazewell County 4-H, and numerous events and organizations in between, Liz Meier said giving back is who she is at her core.

“I wouldn’t be where I was without 4-H,” said Liz Meier, CI Hero. “My parents are absolutely amazing, and they truly lead by example.”

The Morton Chamber of Commerce awarded her with the 2022 Distinguished Service Award.

“It was mind-blowing,” said Meier. “It’s been what? Two or three weeks? And I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that I won something.”

She said Morton is community-centered around generosity and being neighborly.

“Besides being the pumpkin capital of the world, it’s a great community,” said Meier. “People just help each other, and it’s just awesome. I can’t even describe it. It’s just a warm feeling, like a little ‘Hallmark moment.’”

