MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Morton Main Street Light Show draws numerous cars every evening leading up to Christmas.

“I have a country song,” said Tom Godfrey, the homeowner. “I have kind of a hip-hop song in there. I’ve got the kid’s choir in there. So there’s a good variety. Something for everyone to enjoy.”

Godfrey said it’s a special tradition that’s grown every year.

“There are kids that come night after night to see it and it just never gets old for them and we really enjoy that,” said Godfrey.

Godfrey said he has up to 25 songs in his musical repertoire. Song selection changes each season.

“During the Christmas season, we’re pretty busy, so, I try to keep it around 20 to 25 minutes,” said Godfrey. “I believe this year we have seven songs that play.”

Donations collected from Godfrey’s show last year benefitted the Morton Children’s Elementary Choir.

“We ended up raising a little over $2,300, which they were able to use to buy some new equipment to go and record this year’s song with, so that was a great thing to happen,” said Godfrey.

You can watch this year’s display at 707 S Main Street in Morton.

Tune in to 94.7 FM to sync up the holiday songs with the light show.

Lights run from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night until Christmas.