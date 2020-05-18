CI Hero: Neighborhood House inspires team, volunteers to step up to challenges presented through COVID-19 pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria’s Neighborhood House is many things to many people. In this week’s CI Hero, Rebecca Brumfield sheds a light on the not-for-profit’s CEO, showing how Becky Rossman leads her team to positively impact the community.

Staffers with Peoria’s Neighborhood House say, under premier leadership, it’s been able to add 200 seniors to its Meals on Wheels Program throughout the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We also took the 60 kids that were in our youth program and we started feeding them, and now we’re up to 200 kids in the 61605 zip code,” said CEO of Neighborhood House, Becky Rossman.

It’s also amplified offerings from its food pantry.

“We’ve seen a lot of food pantries shut down so we went from every other week to weekly and also increased the amount of food we’re putting out by about 850%,” said Rossman.

The director of development with Neighborhood House said Rossman is the epitome of an observant leader.

“She’s genuine, which you have to be in the not-for-profit world,” said Development Director for Neighborhood House, Brent Oest. “She is totally genuine with clients, with our mission, with the employees and the volunteers.”

Under Rossman’s guidance, the not-for-profit has strategically utilized its resources, but the success comes from its employees and volunteer base.

“We have an amazing staff, but we have since added four new paid positions,” said Rossman. “We’ve had over 100 volunteers that have clocked in just under 2,000 hours and we’ve been very fortunate to have donations come in.”

Neighborhood House, established in 1896, works to make Peoria’s South Side a better place to live, work and play.

If you’d like to nominate someone to be a CI Hero, CLICK HERE.

