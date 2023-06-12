NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — “To truly have rich lives, we need to connect with other people,” said CI Hero, Mike Matejka. “We need to learn their stories and we can always do something to make this a better place .”

Matejka said being involved helps create knowledgeable communities.

“We live in a world that is constantly changing,” said Matejka. “One of the best ways to keep on top of that is to get involved to find out what’s happening in your larger community.”

Matejka’s participated in various civic engagements like Not In Our Town, the Autism Friendly Community Committee, and the McLean County Historical Society. He’s also dedicated time since the late 90s to the Illinois Fire Fighter History Project and the United Way of Mclean County among others.

“As we become a more diverse society, how we make sure everyone is welcome and everybody’s included and everybody has opportunities in our community makes us all better people,” said Matejka.

He’s also written books along with journal and magazine articles.

“I’ve always loved to write. 40 years working on a labored newspaper. Continuing to write. Continuing to research,” said Matejka. “Since much of my writing is history, you know, going back and finding those stories of people who have often been forgotten and ignored, and bringing those stories to life, just, I think, is enjoyable, but also maybe adds some texture to some understanding of our lives to what’s going on around us and also looking at current events.”

He said being dedicated to the town of Normal is a way to make it a better place to live, work and play for everyone.