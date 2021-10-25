CI Hero: Normal’s Homes of Hope provides safe housing for adults with intellectual disabilities

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Prioritizing independent living for adults with intellectual disabilities. Quality care is provided by Homes of Hope in Normal.

“We provide 24-hour support and assistance to teach them life skills,” said Maureen Wyhs, Executive Director of Homes of Hope Inc. “To get them out in the community, which last year was very much of a challenge because of COVID.”

The nonprofit houses more than 20 people across six homes in McLean County. Trained staff live with the residents. Each adult has their own room while sharing common spaces.

“We make such a difference in these residents’ lives. So, our mission is to serve and support adults with intellectual disabilities in a manner inspired by God’s Call. So we, every single day, advocate people who aren’t able or oftentimes can’t advocate for [themselves].” Holly Phillips, Director of Technology | Homes of Hope Inc

In 1995, Homes of Hope opened i’s first house making a monumental breakthrough towards inclusivity. The nonprofit’s executive director said as a whole, the team strives to create secure and trusted homes for its residents.

“It’s important that we can continue to grow and flourish and keep supporting residents or people who need to be supported,” said Wyhs.

The nonprofit’s director of technology said a recent grant allowed them to purchase computers to increase connectivity during the pandemic.

“We did a survey what exactly their favorite things are and then we based programs on what we were going to put on the computer-based on their responses,” said Phillips.

Operating on state funding and donations, Homes of Hope said it’s applied for the second round of grants to continue to push technology forward.

