PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) The fresh 48. It’s the two days following the birth of a child when parents are flooded with information, tests, and recommendations and it’s all happening while learning new skills and bonding with their baby. One of those life skills is breastfeeding.

“The health impacts for our moms and babies for increasing exclusivity of breastfeeding are huge and so I just love the fact that we are impacting the health of our community,” said Dr. Shelly Shallat, M.D., FAAP.

OSF Healthcare’s Dr. Shelly Shallat recently received the 2023 Special Achievement Award from the state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. It’s all because of her work and dedication to breastfeeding support.

“It’s really about getting out into the community and educating moms pre-natally,” said Dr. Shallat “Giving them all the information they need to make an informed decision about their feeding choices.”

She said while she got the award it’s truly a regional effort.

“All the work we’ve done in the community, across from the health department, Care Health across the street, our home-visiting Family Connects program, and everything we’ve done here is a large group of dedicated people,” said Dr. Shallat. “Our lactation consultants. Even all of our nurses…so, I’m excited and I’m glad to represent our central Illinois community.”

She said the work has impacted OSF Saint Francis Medical Center’s Newborn Nursery‘s exclusivity rates.

“We have increased our rates of exclusivity of breastfeeding for our moms here in the hospital,” said Dr. Shallat. We started with our rates in the mid-50% of moms who came through our nursery exclusively breastfed during their newborn stay and now we’re up to the upper 60% sometimes even crossing that 70% line.”

After new parents leave the hospital, additional resources can be found through OSF’s Breastfeeding Resource Center.

It’s located at 5114 North Glen Park Place #1143, Peoria, IL 61614.