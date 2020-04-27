CI Hero: OSF Healthcare infectious disease unit provides support, guidance amid COVID-19 pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– OSF Saint Francis Medical Center’s infection disease unit is working hand in hand with numerous mission partners to guide the hospital as it deals with the novel coronavirus. In this week’s CI Hero, the specialized training and diagnostic tools specialists possess helps the team manage COVID-19 for Central Illinois.

Perseverance during a pandemic is just one of the numerous skills frontline workers at OSF Healthcare possess.

“Our infection preventionists have been a constant resource to our mission partners providing guidance and support,” said RN Safety Project Manager, Lisa Schuck. “In my years of healthcare, I’ve witnessed countless acts of our sisters mission to serve for the greatest care and love and our infection preventionists are no exception. They are truly unsung heroes, behind the scenes, who have dedicated their hearts and minds during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In and out of the hospital, all staff put on personal protective equipment. Health officials said it’s necessary to protect providers and patients.

“It’s really just all hands on deck to keep everyone safe,” said Clinical Nurse Specialist, Suzette Swanson. “Communication is key and being very meticulous about our processes. We’ve had some amazing help. [I] can’t say enough about the whole entire ED staff. There are heroes and then there are superheroes. Our superheroes are those frontline staff. The entire team has done a phenomenal job.”

Through negative airflow rooms, teams aim to stop transmission of infections, which in this case is COVID-19.

“Every patient that access’s our healthcare system is screened for a possibility of infection,” said Infection Control Coordinator, Mary Beth Schillinger. “We take infection control measures to make sure that there isn’t any spread of transmission here in the hospital, with our mission partners and patients, but also in our community.”

“We really want to focus on making sure everyone is safe and comfortable [when] taking care of COVID-19 patients,” said Infection Preventionist, Melissa Fuller. “We want to make sure that our mission partners are armed with the knowledge they need in order to provide excellent care here at Saint Francis.”

OSF Saint Francis Medical Center’s team of infectious specialists are on hand 24/7 to give support to Central Illinois. During this unprecedented time, WMBD is highlighting heroes in our community who are putting the safety and well-being of our community’s health.

If you’d like to nominate someone to be a CI Hero, CLICK HERE.

