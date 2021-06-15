CI Hero: OSF Healthcare’s champion of vaccinations credits her team

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare said its chief nursing officer of multi-specialty services is a champion of COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

With close to two decades of nursing experience and knowledge, Sarah Overton said her work means the quality of life for central Illinoisans.

“I feel like if individuals could feel that vaccination is a way to empower them to feel safe, to feel protected, as we move into a phase 5, we start to remove masks, and start to get back to a little more normalcy, this is an excellent way to protect the community,” said Sarah Overton, Chief Nursing Officer, OSF Multi-Specialty Services.

Since the vaccination clinics began, OSF Healthcare said it’s vaccinated more than 5,100 patients, averaging 500 patients or more a day in some locations. Overton oversees the coordination of the clinics.

“We’re starting to see a little bit of that vaccine hesitancy,” said Overton. “That’s why we thought it was important to make it as convenient as possible for people to get that vaccine and also talk to their healthcare providers.”

And with humility, she said the success of local vaccinations efforts against COVID-19 and other viruses is by the team.

“The people behind me and throughout all of healthcare have really taken it upon themselves to be supportive, proactive, strong, and yes champion, but then also supporting the communities,” said Overton.

OSF Healthcare staff said the community has directly benefitted from her passion and dedication.

