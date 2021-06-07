CI Hero: ‘Over the Edgers’ rappelling this weekend as a fundraiser for local youth programming

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Twin cities community volunteers will be going Over The Edge this coming weekend on June 12 to raise funds for local youth programming.

Normal’s Marriott Hotel And Conference Center will be all the buzz this as local heroes rappel 11 stories.

“It’s a unique event. It’s so fun and invigorating for those that are going Over the Edge. I, myself, am going over the edge, and I’m very excited. We have lots of activities that will be on the ground… food, beverages, lots of activities… that will help engage all the visitors coming to watch the edger’s go over.” Kimberly Wright, Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-NormaL

One community hero said helping children is a service to their future.

“My biggest motivation is to take those who are innocent and have not been given the same opportunities that other kids in our community have and do the best I can for them,” said Angie Hart, Business Analyst at State Farm and CASA volunteer.

Another hero taking part said the two programs hosting the event provide compelling and essential services for kids.

“[The] Child Protection Network and the Boys and Girls Club are just incredible quality crucial programs that we really need and so anything I can do to help bring awareness, and help people remember, oh yes, I still need to be working and donating and volunteering and serving,” said Tanya Blumenshine, a kindergarten teacher at Sheridan Elementary.

Dollars raised in the second annual event will benefit the Child Protection Network, and the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal. Currently, 504 supporters of the fundraiser have raised $60,893 of the $75,000 goal.

