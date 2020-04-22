CI Hero: Peoria Couty re-entry case manager is a calming force for inmates during COVID-19 uncertainty

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria County re-entry caseworker has been a calming force for prisoners as Central Illinois navigates the challenges of COVID-19. Angel Cruz is helping one of the populations most vulnerable, those who are incarcerated. He’s this week’s CI Hero.

Whether it’s helping to create trusting relationships between officers and inmates or leading a don’t shoot program, Angel Cruz has his touch on changing societal norms.

“It’s just keeping that relationship going where it’s trustworthy to the point where we can see a calmness throughout the whole facility,” said Cruz.

Cruz has been involved with Peoria Community Against Violence organization, has worked as an ELITE compliance officer for Lincoln’s K-8 school, and now leads a re-entry program for those who are incarcerated with the Sheriff’s Office.

“We want to bring change in our community to see that growth and that development,” said Cruz. “It starts with what can we do to start that process.”

Through the trials and tests of COVID-19, Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said Cruz is a dedicated public servant and works to equip those in stripes with the necessary tools to succeed in life outside of the jail.

“This isn’t a position that someone doesn’t really think about,” said Sheriff Asbell. “Not unless you have a family member that is incarcerated.”

“There are resources and there are people out there that can begin to eliminate that stigma and those hurdles so they can get that clear path to be like, ‘I can be a better person,'” said Cruz.

Cruz has served on the Peoria Police Department and now provides service for the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office. Cruz says everyone deserves a second chance and a person they can trust.

