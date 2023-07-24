PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Inside Way To Grow Pediatric Therapy in Peoria Heights, company leaders prioritize learning through play.

The executive director said it’s all to help kids function and participate in the world around them.

“We believe that play is the way,” said Way to Grow Executive Director, Sarah Myers. “All of our therapy services are rooted in a play-based approach. When children are having fun and they’re motivated, they’re going to be able to take the strategies and supports that they learned during therapy and enrichment services and run with them.”

Way To Grow was founded in 2019.

The team offers speech, language, and feeding evaluations, physical therapy, dyslexia treatment, and more.

For Rachel White, she said watching her child learn through play, aligns with their family’s values.

“Something that’s always been really important to us in our daughter’s care is to find providers who really look at her as a whole child,” said parent Rachel White. “Not just little bits here and little bits there and this is certainly a place that we have found that does that and we’re so thankful for that.”

White said her daughter’s coordination, motor system, social skills, and more have improved.

“Being able to see all those things continue to grow, and improve, and progress, and work together to help her be just the most complete, best version of the incredible little girl that she was made to be is wonderful to watch,” said White.

For the last four years, Myers said every move they’ve made has been intentional to provide next-level care.

“Our goal at Way to Grow is that when families walk through this front door, they walk in feeling a part of our family and that they walk in feeling like they can be authentically themselves,” said Myers.

Way To Grow also offers home and clinic-based therapy settings from birth to age 18.