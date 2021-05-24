CI Hero: Peoria man devotes time, effort, money to student success in and out of school

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Prioritizing student success in and out of the classroom. Look. It’s My Book‘s President, Mike Murphy, works to give six new books to each student within Peoria Public Schools.

“Lower-income areas and more areas that had a little more financial struggles…those homes didn’t have books in them,” said Murphy. “There was a really big gap in reading targets.

The nonprofit’s president also leading Kellar School’s PTO. It began fundraising for each school to have two water filling stations. It’s an effort with a price tag of $750 each.

“I was trying to raise enough money to get 14 stations, so that way each of the schools would have at least one. We had enough money raised in two weeks to buy two filler stations for all the 14 schools. Plus, even a few more for extra schools as well. So, it was incredible. I couldn’t believe the response, but I was so proud of the community for stepping up to the plate.” Mike Murphy, president | Look. It’s my book! | kellar school pto

Peoria Public School‘s Superintendent said Murphy’s devotedness is an asset to the district’s progress.

“When we talk about servant leadership, and just being selfless, and he’s also very talented with artsy things as well…it’s just really impressive to see him in action.” Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, Superintendent | Peoria Public Schools

Currently, the water filling stations are being installed in the schools.

Look. It’s My Book! is launching its summer reading program on Memorial Day. It’ll run until Labor Day.

