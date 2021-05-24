CI Hero: Peoria man devotes time, effort, money to student success in and out of school

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Prioritizing student success in and out of the classroom. Look. It’s My Book‘s President, Mike Murphy, works to give six new books to each student within Peoria Public Schools.
“Lower-income areas and more areas that had a little more financial struggles…those homes didn’t have books in them,” said Murphy. “There was a really big gap in reading targets.
The nonprofit’s president also leading Kellar School’s PTO. It began fundraising for each school to have two water filling stations. It’s an effort with a price tag of $750 each.
Peoria Public School‘s Superintendent said Murphy’s devotedness is an asset to the district’s progress.
Currently, the water filling stations are being installed in the schools.
Look. It’s My Book! is launching its summer reading program on Memorial Day. It’ll run until Labor Day.
Through this submission form, you can nominate someone you know to be our next CI Hero.