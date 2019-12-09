CI Hero: Peoria man strives to mobilize next generation to ‘take over the reins’

PEORIA, Ill.– Local charities pride themselves on raising money that stays local. This week’s CI Hero, Frank Zupancic, has spent years working to fundraise thousands of dollars for Peoria Echelon, a subsidiary of the Salvation Army.

The saying goes that sharing is caring and that stands true for Zupancic. He’s a man who spends much of the year, but especially the holiday season to “mobilize the next generation.”

“With the awareness, we can get that footprint,” said Zupancic. “We can have more events. And the more people there are the more people you can high five at the end of the night.”

Zupancic hopes to make an impactful difference through the annual Red Hot Christmas fundraiser.

“He is a leader, but he’s also a team player,” said Rachel Hammer, who’s on the Peoria Advisory Board for the Salvation Army. “He is funny. He rallies everyone around the cause and he is just one of the most generous people I know.”

Peoria Echelon is the fourth chapter, which was founded in 2014. Since the inception, the organization has logged over 1,400 volunteer hours and collected over $100,000 through fundraising. Zupancic has counted on others in the community in his efforts to make a difference.















“The community in Peoria is a very giving community,” said Zupancic. “It’s a great community to be in and I mean, it’s just nice to know that there’s that hope.”

Rachel Hammer is the president of the Peoria Advisory Board. She says all the money raised stays local.

“No matter what you have right now in your life, you can give something back,” said Hammer. “So whether it’s an hour of your time, $5, every little bit makes a difference. 100% of the money raised here goes back into programs for the Salvation Army and for our community.”

And that’s exactly why Zupancic works so hard to make affect people in a positive way, encouraging young people to step up and take the reins.

“I think the awareness of what the Salvation Army actually does is the message that we want to get across,” said Zupancic. “We’re trying to mobilize the next generation, and that’s why we’re here.”

If you’d like to join Peoria Echelon, CLICK HERE.