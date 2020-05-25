CI Hero: Peoria man volunteers to be a pandemic health worker, brings touch-free aid to those in isolation

Field trained and deployed seven days a week. Local pandemic health workers (PHW) are bringing touch-free aid to area homes. Working from home rings a different bell for Shannon Egli, who’s one of OSF Healthcare’s 50 pandemic health workers from across the state. His office is his car.

“What would make me feel better?” asked Egli. “What could I do for somebody else to help them feel better about the situation they’re in to help them get through?”

The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, OSF Innovation, and OSF St. Gabriel Digital Health collaborated to create the remote monitoring program that allows people to receive supportive care while recovering where they are most comfortable, at home.

“Traditionally he’s our anatomical lab coordinator” said Nikki Delinski, Director of Educational Operations at Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center. “Truly he is a diamond in the rough for us. He’s fantastic and when the opportunity came during the pandemic to serve our community…he jumped right on it.”

PHW’s serve as a connection between medical care providers and those in home isolation. The care kits include a tablet pre-loaded with health applications, a thermometer, hand sanitizer, and wipes.

After delivery, PHW’s check-in with clients daily, usually for a two week time period. One of Egli’s main goals is getting clients comfortable navigating numerous apps.

Get Well is used for regular symptom reporting, and Google Duo facilitates live-streaming video. OSF MyChart helps patients access test results, prescription refills, and communicate with their care team. Additionally, OSF SilverCloud helps users manage stress, anxiety, and depression with live support from mental health professionals when needed.

“People don’t really stop to think, ‘What if I were caged up in my own house for 10 days or 14 days and I can’t see people, what would make me feel better or what could I do for somebody else to help them feel better about the situation they’re in?’” said Egli.

“He has been really the epitome of a hero for us and for our community,” said Abby Lotz, Vice President of Digital Care for OSF HealthCare. “We have the ability to care for people through digital tools, which is what makes it unique. Obviously, with the current state, we need different ways to connect with people.”

“His connections with the community are deep and he’s so specialized in so many things,” said Delinski.

The at-home care program are equipped with oversight by a physician or advanced practice provider unless hospitalization is required. PHW’s can serve as many as 27 clients a month and up to 80 clients over 90 days. OSF Healthcare also has interpreter services available to serve a diverse population.

As we continue to navigate COVID-19, we're highlighting frontline workers just like Shannon.

