CI Hero: Peoria Marine dedicates time, effort to the preservation of life, monuments

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria veteran continues to lead a life full of service dedicated to restoration and prevention. This week’s CI Hero, Bruce Brown, works tirelessly to restore monuments and bring awareness to veteran suicide.

The work, service, and dedication of a Marine never ends. That stands true for Brown a Peoria man dedicated to the preservation of life and monuments.

“We went and we looked and we found,” said Bruce Brown, CI Hero. “And it was really a stunning moment to realize that you’re standing there next to a 153-year-old Civil War monument that was lost and forgotten for more than half a century.”

In October of 2019, Brown and his team were able to witness the restoration of the Shaft Monument of 1866. Only possible because they found the missing piece.

“2-300 people, 400 people showed up for the dedication,” said Brown. “So it was a sum total of a lot of hometown heroes.”

When he has downtime from restoration projects, Brown uses his time to help brothers and sisters in need through the local chapter of 22 VA.

“22 veterans a day, nationally, commit suicide,” said Brown. “Double the national rate for civilians. So, we and they have found that by creating art, taking pictures, sculpture painting or whatever [else], that act of creating helps mitigate whatever is going on inside.”

And in true CI Hero fashion, Brown with his philanthropic outlooks said, there’s always a time to lend a hand to anyone who will accept it.

“We’re going to help in the community every way and anyway we can, nonstop, until we’re tired,” said Brown. “Then we’re going to rest a little bit, and then we’re doing to do some more.”

