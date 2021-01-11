CI Hero: Peoria tattoo artist keeps business afloat during the pandemic, raises funds, items to help marginalized groups

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local tattoo artist keeps her Peoria business afloat while also teaming up to provide essentials to those in need. We highlight Chris Davis’ efforts in this week’s CI Hero.

Second generation tattoo artist Chris Davis abides by COVID-19 mitigations. She tattoos by appointment and disinfects between clients. Not only is Peoria’s Quality Tattoo Company navigating pandemic push backs, but it’s also teamed up to host fundraisers and various collections.

“We’re only as good as our most marginalized people in our society. If we don’t help them… then what are we here for?” chris davis, owner | quality tattoo company

Most recently she helped to raise funds for Peoria’s Mutual Aid Network.

“They take care of around 74+ families in the area with anything that they need,” said Davis. “Everything from rent assistance to food to toiletries. They’re fantastic and they always need more. This has really been hard on them. Low volunteers, low income right now just like everyone else that’s struggling. So we went ahead and did a fundraiser for them on Black Friday where we raised $2,150 in just gift cards.”

Kay Davis, Chris’ mom, owns Chillicothe’s Dream Illustration Tattoos. She said her daughter is always showing compassion for others.

“She looks at a situation, and that needs to be rectified, and she’s not afraid to step up and get involved even when it’s a really large job.” kay davis | owner | dream illustration tattoos

The legacy tattoo artist said the next door main street business, Matriarch Hair Company, also plays a role in gathering resources for marginalized groups.

Nominate someone you know to be our next CI Hero.