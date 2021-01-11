CI Hero: Peoria tattoo artist keeps business afloat during the pandemic, raises funds, items to help marginalized groups

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local tattoo artist keeps her Peoria business afloat while also teaming up to provide essentials to those in need. We highlight Chris Davis’ efforts in this week’s CI Hero.
Second generation tattoo artist Chris Davis abides by COVID-19 mitigations. She tattoos by appointment and disinfects between clients. Not only is Peoria’s Quality Tattoo Company navigating pandemic push backs, but it’s also teamed up to host fundraisers and various collections.
Most recently she helped to raise funds for Peoria’s Mutual Aid Network.
“They take care of around 74+ families in the area with anything that they need,” said Davis. “Everything from rent assistance to food to toiletries. They’re fantastic and they always need more. This has really been hard on them. Low volunteers, low income right now just like everyone else that’s struggling. So we went ahead and did a fundraiser for them on Black Friday where we raised $2,150 in just gift cards.”
Kay Davis, Chris’ mom, owns Chillicothe’s Dream Illustration Tattoos. She said her daughter is always showing compassion for others.
The legacy tattoo artist said the next door main street business, Matriarch Hair Company, also plays a role in gathering resources for marginalized groups.
