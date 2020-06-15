CI Hero: Peoria volunteer group works to clean, improve communities

Dozens of volunteers with a singular mission: cleaning up communities in Peoria. This week’s CI heroes are the leaders and members of the group Peoria Cleanup.

With every swipe of a broom, a signifier of a dedication to bettering the Peoria community.

“I think this event here should wake the community up. We care,” said co-organizer, Aaron Chess. “I think a lot of people are on that nobody cares, no, there are tons and tons of people that care.”

Violent unrest happened across the city in early June following the death of George Floyd. Peoria Cleanup’s inaugural effort was cleaning up the aftermath of vandals.

“Our hope is to assist the businesses if they need help, you know, boarding up the windows, sweeping up glass, or even getting inventory back on the shelves or whatever they want to do with it,” said Chess.

It’s Facebook group, nearly 3,000 strong, is led by Aaron Chess and Patrice Foster.

“One by one seeing people come up it just makes me feel more passionate,” said Chess. “It made me feel better about people of Peoria and especially the love that the southside is getting.”

“It’s just time to clean up our community,” said Foster. “We can talk about it, we can make Facebook posts, but it’s time to get active.”

Sunday, leaders saying more than 100 people came to leave the area better than they found it.

More about Peoria Cleanup Volunteers

Peoria Cleanup Volunteers are a local, non-govt affiliated volunteer group, brought together by a common goal of helping businesses and residents recover from damages sustained during this period of civil unrest. Thank you all

