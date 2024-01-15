PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Every year for the last three decades, Alma Brown has devoted her time to providing a way for the Greater Peoria area to gather for fellowship and to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“There’s always something inspirational that’s said,” said Brown who chairs the MLK Luncheon. “There’s always such a good message that comes from the different speakers we’ve been fortunate to have each year.”

As chairwoman, Brown said the annual event is about honoring the activist’s life, keeping his legacy alive, and encouraging others to make a difference.

“This community belongs to all of us and the way to make a change is to get involved,” she said. “You be the change that you want to see in the world.”

Brown said the luncheon and accompanying march serve as a reminder about the progress that’s been made and the breakthroughs still to come.

“As much as we want to try to continue to improve things when it comes to civil rights…there’s still a lot that needs to be done and that’s what we focus on that day,” she said. “It’s important for people to be involved. To keep his dream alive. To see what we need to do in the area of diversity and the importance of everyone coming together to try to make a difference.”

Brown said the first step to making a difference in your community is by getting involved.