PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman dedicates more than a decade of volunteer time and talents to the Salvation Army.

“Getting up in the morning and going and doing something helpful keeps me young,” said volunteer Sharon Craig.

Sharon Craig is being recognized as a CI Hero during National Volunteer Month. The Peoria Salvation Army reports for 2022, just under 500 people volunteered for the organization.

“If you put a dollar value on that it’s about $200,000, said Commander Major Heath Sells. “So, you hear the instant impact in the ability of volunteers to help the Salvation Army accomplish our mission to do the most good for those right here in Central Illinois.”

Craig said she is motivated to volunteer her time to make a difference in the lives of those around her.

“I don’t have a lot of money to spend but I do have time, and actually, it keeps me alert and involved with the community and be able to do things to help other people,” said Craig. “It may seem like a small thing, but I feel like I try to help.”

“There’s a number of ways that people can use their time, talents, and treasure to support the Salvation Army,” said Major Sells. “I mean, we’re just thankful for our volunteers as we recognize them here in National Volunteer Month.”

The Salvation Army is most widely associated with its Red Kettles campaign and bell ringers, but the organization also provides meals, clothing, child care, and more.

