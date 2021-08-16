CI Hero: Peoria’s Friendship House of Christian Services offers a wide variety of programs for the community

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For 70-years, Peoria’s Friendship House has prioritized hope, respect, and guidance toward prosperity through Christ. It aims to provide a holistic approach towards a better future.

“We here like to believe we are servants of the Lord and that we’re doing the work of Jesus Christ, and we’re helping out those that are in a time of need, and it makes you feel amazing.” Marcellus Sommerville, CEO, President | Friendship House

The Friendship House of Christian Services works to offer resources needed for family growth.

“I feel that this agency is my second home,” said Catalina Zavala, Outreach Program Director | Friendship House. “I would say my first home because I spend more time here than my house and because of the love of the community, they keep me going.”

The organization’s outreach program director said more than 25 years ago, leaders established La Familia, a Latino Outreach Program.

“I’ve been getting a lot of families from the border from Texas. The ones that are coming…they come to Peoria Friendship House.” Catalina Zavala, Outreach Program Director | Friendship House

Friendship House offers a variety of programming:

“It’s just amazing all the different things that we do for the community in ways we try to provide,” said Sommerville.

The nonprofit survives and provides thanks to donations.

Over the Edge, a rappelling fundraiser kicks off September 4, 2021, at Peoria’s Pere Marquette. To secure your spot, you must pledge to fundraise $1,000 for Peoria Friendship House. No experience is needed; the team at Over The Edge will show you the ropes!

You can sign up and participate in the 18th Annual (Virtual) Maka Maka Run until the end of August.



Office: (309) 671-5200

Open Monday – Friday | 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

