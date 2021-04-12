CI Hero: Pontiac man accompanies woman out of burning home

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — A Christmastime coincidence placed a Pontiac couple in the right place at the right time.

Like any other night ahead of Christmas, the King’s, Roger and Julie, drove through Pontiac taking in the sights of the holiday.

“We had our grandson that night,” said King. “We had him overnight, and we decided to go out… he loves the lights.”

As the trio turned onto West South Street, they said they saw someone banging on the door of a burning home. Roger rushed to the door to help and spoke with a caretaker.

“We said, ‘hey is anyone else in the house? Anybody else in the house?’ and she was kind of confused. They were already up in bed, and she goes, ‘yeah, somebody’s upstairs in bed,’ And I said, ‘well we need to get them out.'” Roger king | ci hero

Next, Roger’s arm in arm with the caretaker and an elderly woman.

“I went up and helped them down the steps and out the front door,” said King.

After helping the women to the safety of the King’s warm vehicle, first responders arrived minutes later. King received a letter from the woman’s family thanking him for his heroic efforts.

