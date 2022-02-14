PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — With almost 30 years of overall experience, a Pontiac school nurse works to keep her students and colleagues happy and healthy.

From treating asthma attacks to testing for COVID-19, and everything in between, School Nurse Rachel Lee holds health and safety in the highest regard.

“When they recognize me and see me, and they’re comfortable with me and know I can provide something for them that makes them feel safe and helps them be more healthy…it just makes me really happy,” said Rachel Lee.

For almost two decades, Lee’s worked between two conjoined buildings of the Junior High and Washington School serving hundreds of students plus staff and administration.

“School nurses look at health records,” said Lee. “We have to make sure [students] are compliant with vaccinations and physicals. I also, being in Junior High, work with athletics. So making sure all the guidelines are followed with that. Concussion policies/protocols are up to date.”

Each school’s principal agreed her skill and character make her an asset to the district.

“She works hard,” said Washington School Principal Brad Welch. “She’s very professional. She’s very caring, very on to of what she needs to do and I couldn’t imagine going through this pandemic without a strong nurse like her.”

“She is a very giving person, very caring person,” said Junior High School Principal Brian Hensley. “To be a nurse, especially in a school environment, to have the students trust you and allow her to care for them… those are important qualities.”

Lee said the nursing team has shown perseverance and dedication through their years of service while also pushing through pandemic-related requirements.

