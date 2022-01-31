CI Hero: San Jose woman proves her adoration for rural village

SAN JOSE, Ill. (WMBD) — For nearly a decade, a San Jose woman has led various fundraisers to help meet needs within her community.

From hosting quarter auctions, back-to-school giveaways, clothing drives, and events to raising awareness about suicide prevention, Nancy Martin is the one in charge.

“We lost my cousin, Matthew, to suicide in 2014,” said Nancy Martin, CI Hero. “We’ve raised over $20,000 since then for suicide prevention. Four years ago, we started the Team Matthew Buddy Bass Tournament, which is on Lake Springfield.”

The San Jose native said her ideas come from a place of giving and adoration for her rural village.

“I’m big on kindness matters and being kind to everybody you can,” said Martin. “Helping out. Give a smile when you can. Doing something simple to make someone’s day if you can? I love all of that, and I try to do all of that as much as possible.”

She said her community rallies together for any need.

“This is just a way that we can help out and try to keep everybody going, and you know, do what we can to help everybody,” said Martin.

Martin hopes to begin her various fundraisers again once the pandemic allows. Martin said with leftover clothes from drives, a new community clothing closet is in the works at the United Methodist Church on First Street.

