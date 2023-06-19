METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — Housed in the Village of Metamora sits a 50(c)(3) dedicated to life planning.

“We are making a big impact in these people’s lives,” said Snyder Village Memory Care Coordinator Jessica Beyer. “They are human beings. They need a whole lot of love and a whole lot of care and a whole lot of grace… and I feel like that’s what we provide for them.”

Snyder Village houses a retirement community, an assisted living space, and a memory care facility. The non-profit also provides home and memory care alongside skilled therapy plus a health center.

“We provide bio, psycho, social, spiritual [therapy], for their needs and we do it with love and we do it with good care,” said Beyer.

This week’s CI Hero, Jessica Beyer, is the coordinator of the memory care facility. She said creating a safe space for people helps residents feel secure.

“When we get people, typically they’re that middle to end-stage because we’re in a locked unit,” said Beyer. “So at that point, they might not remember who their loved ones are. They might not remember how to go to the bathroom. So we provide for those needs.”

Beyer said Snyder Village’s sense of community really drives home peace of mind.

“We have to create and we have to be able to inspire each other to create and to dream,” said Beyer.