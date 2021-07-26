CI Hero: St. Jude runners celebrate 40 years of support for Children’s Research Hospital

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — It started as a crazy idea in 1982.

“Let’s get people, solicit money, drive to Memphis, and then back,” said St. Jude Runs co-founder Michael McCoy.

Now, it’s something much bigger and runners celebrated 40 years of St. Jude Runs in central Illinois this year. St. Jude Runs is a charity event supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“This is just sort of beyond my expectation at how far we’ve come,” said McCoy.

There are 35 satellite runs across central Illinois, including Chicago and St. Louis. A group also makes the 465-mile trek from Memphis to Peoria every year. McCoy said this growth is unimaginable.

“After the first year, we seriously doubted if we would do it again a second year,” he said.

At St. Jude, kids with cancer receive treatment at no cost to their families.

“If you know that your child can get the best care anywhere in the world for free, that’s a pretty good thing,” said McCoy.

It’s something that Spencer Swearingen knows well.

“St. Jude is a place of hope,” said Swearingen.

His daughter, Tess, was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in 2009.

“It’s difficult for anybody to visualize or think about the shock and the thoughts that go through your mind,” said Swearingen.

So, Swearingen runs to give back to the place that helped his daughter. This year, Tess participated for the first time too.

“We were directly impacted by their research and by the donors that helped that research breakthrough, and got to experience our own little St. Jude miracle,” said Swearingen.

In total, St. Jude runs raised more than $4.7 million in 2021. It adds to a total of $71,190,382 raised since 1982.

“The thing that puts it into perspective is that only runs the hospital for two days. It’s a little over $2 million a day to run the hospital,” said McCoy.

But still, it’s a big check and a long way from the $22,500 raised in the inaugural run.