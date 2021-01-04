CI Hero: Trevor’s Touch amplifies the capabilities, independence of those with Down Syndrome

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Putting pen and stamps to paper, a love for handwriting helps an East Peoria man with a chromosomal disorder find a sense of purpose and independence. Trevor Colby is this week’s CI Hero.

As his arms cross, and his face beams with a smile, Colby nods in satisfaction after putting the finishing touches on a handwritten invitation.

His work provided by the company Trevor’s Touch.

“His mom started the business 9 years ago,” said James Funk. “She wanted him to be productive in a sense and she knew that he loved to write and so what better way to do it than combine everything and turn it into a business?”

As orders are submitted through the Facebook page, and supplies are dropped off at the home, Colby gets to work. He presses his pen to paper addressing everything from birthday cards, to invitations, and more.

“I think the name is perfect because it has several different layers of it,” said Funk. “It’s handwritten. So there’s the physical touching of it. There’s the emotional touch to it that you’re getting something handwritten from somebody that you may not know and may ask questions, ‘who is this?'”

Funk has been Colby’s caretaker for years. He said his developmental delay only makes him more unique leading the way for others to shine.

“I think it’s an awesome thing being a role model of sorts but even more so that it brings a light to other people who don’t know about Down Syndrome and be like oh, well, he has this and look at what he’s doing,” said Funk.

Trevor’s Touch is now accepting orders after the start of the new year.

