CI Hero: Trio of Galesburg Police Officers work together to save fellow officer’s life

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A Monday morning in October seared into the memories of four Galesburg Police Officers. Three responding to a fellow officer’s medical emergency.

This group of Galesburg Police Officers goes back about two decades.

“I never even fathomed losing one of our own and we were really really close there for a little while,” said Lieutenant Jason Shaw.

Those years were put to the test on a Monday morning in October.

“I started getting ready for work and the further along I got…I started having more pain,” said Officer Chris Hootman. “That’s why I decided to call into work.”

On the 25th, Officer Dan Williams was dispatched to Hootman’s home.

“I was working patrol when a Lieutenant called me to go pick up office Hootman to take him to the hospital and that he wasn’t feeling well,” said Officer Dan Williams.

The morning quickly progressed to an ambulance ride from Galesburg to Peoria. Following a few minutes behind with Hootman’s wife, Lieutenant Steffanie Cromien said she noticed a paramedic unit pulled over on the side of the road.

“Thank the Lord we had two great paramedics on board,” said Lieutenant Steffanie Cromien. “They were yelling out directions of what to do and when to do it. I followed their instructions and assisted in every way possible.”

Cromien eventually drove the emergency vehicle while paramedics continued life-saving measures.

“It was a very stressful day,” said Lieutenant Cromien. “When we arrived at Peoria, the outcome, to me, was still unknown, like was he out of the woods? or was he going to make it?”

Everyone’s quick action eventually led to Hootman’s successful recovery.

“We’re a very close-knit family here,” said Officer Hootman. “It’s been that way since… my whole entire career.”

Cromien, Shaw, and Williams received the “Life-Saving Award” from Galesburg’s mayor for their heroic actions.

Officer Hootman is now back on the force with a clean bill of health.

What are the symptoms of heart attack?

The CDC reports the major symptoms of a heart attack are

Chest pain or discomfort. Most heart attacks involve discomfort in the center or left side of the chest that lasts for more than a few minutes or that goes away and comes back. The discomfort can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness, or pain.

Most heart attacks involve discomfort in the center or left side of the chest that lasts for more than a few minutes or that goes away and comes back. The discomfort can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness, or pain. Feeling weak, light-headed, or faint. You may also break out into a cold sweat.

You may also break out into a cold sweat. Pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, or back.

Pain or discomfort in one or both arms or shoulders.

Shortness of breath. This often comes along with chest discomfort, but shortness of breath also can happen before chest discomfort.

Other symptoms of a heart attack could include unusual or unexplained tiredness and nausea or vomiting. Women are more likely to have these other symptoms. Learn more about women and heart disease.”

