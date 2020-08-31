CI Hero: Two Neighborhood House directors credited with the success of nonprofit throughout the pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A kitchen director and a community impact director are working hand-in-hand to provide Peorians with meals, nonperishable items, and a sense of self. Two Neighborhood House workers are this week’s CI Heroes.

On any given day hundreds of meals for seniors and kids are prepared for Central Illinoisans. Annette Stahl, a kitchen director, and Trevor Neff, a community impact director work endlessly at Peoria’s Neighborhood House.

“They also go above and beyond, but during COVID-19 they seem to constantly exceed our expectations,” said CEO of Neighborhood House, Becky Rossman.

Rossman said food insecurity is skyrocketing locally.

“We went from serving about 800 meals a day we’re just about 1,250 at our highest days,” said Rossman.

Annette Stahl plans menus with dietitian recommended criteria in mind while adapting to an everchanging environment.

“We’re giving our people the best that we have,” said Annette Stahl. “We can do good quality meals at a good price and I have a wonderful staff of three awesome guys that are the best I could ever ask for.”

Trevor Neff tackles food pantry needs, youth meals, holiday programs, and more while also taking care of volunteers.

“We were doing every other week for our food pantry and now we do every week,” said Neff. “We were doing 400 a month…now we’re doing like 1600 month of food pantry boxes.”

Neighborhood House is gearing up for its annual coat drive. Last year, it handed out more than 700 coats to those in need. Right now, the nonprofit is accepting coat donations.

Nominate someone you know to be our next CI Hero, HERE.

