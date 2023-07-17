PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Previous flooding in the Illinois River changed the location for a yearly tradition for the Center for Prevention of Abuse (CFPA) in Peoria.

The Duck Race was on hold until a keen eye and swift ideation led to area volunteers coming up with a plan B at East Peoria’s Eastside Centre.

“It was discovered that there was a nearly 1,000′ hill that would serve as a wonderful place to build a giant water slide,” said the CFPA’s CEO, Carol Merna.

That idea was the brainchild of Rick Swan and the city’s then-mayor Dave Mingus. East Peoria’s now-mayor, John Kahl, stepped into Mingus’ volunteer role. It’s a move that keeps the two river cities united on a mission to provide survivors of abuse free and confidential services.

“They’ve been our heroes ever since,” said Merna. “Their support for the Duck Race and for the Center for Prevention of Abuse is unequaled and we surely couldn’t do it without them.”

Rick Swan helps from the race’s beginning with the course set up to cleaning ducks post-race.

“It’s a great cause,” said East Peoria Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Rick Swan. “We enjoy working with the Prevention people. It’s been fun. It’s great to see … what [CFPA does] is amazing.”

John Kahl says rallying the community to support CFPA’s signature fundraiser makes the community at large a better place for all.

“People don’t realize the magnitude of how many people are victims of domestic abuse,” said Mayor John Kahl. “You don’t have a lot of organizations that do what they do and I think it’s extremely important.”

The 35th Annual Duck Race is set for Saturday, August 26. Ducks are still adoptable ahead of race day by clicking here.

The Center for Prevention of Abuse helps people live free from violence and abuse.

CRISIS HOTLINE:

1-800-559-SAFE (7233)