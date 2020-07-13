CI Hero: Washington landscaper surprises Air Force Veteran with flag pole

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — An honest intention turned to surprise for a Washington veteran. The Air Force veteran’s once unstable flag pole was taken out by the harsh wind.

What started as a typical hire for landscaping turned into a personal “thank you” from Tim Kirchgessner who is this week’s CI Hero.

“I was looking for someone to redo our yard so I called Tim,” said Air Force Veteran Ralph Presbrey. “He came over and looked at it.”

“Doing the whole project and working on it and thinking about it, it’s like you know what it’s time to give back,” said Kirchgessner, owner of Premier View Landscaping, LLC. “I came over here one day, talked to his wife, and found out what time he was getting off work. He came home, got out of his truck, and saw his jaw drop.”

The surprise, this old white flag pole, now in all its glory stands Kirchgessner’s gift to Presbrey.

“It’s awesome,” said Presbrey. “Especially nowadays with everything going on…it’s nice to see that somebody cares and gives back to the community and it’s just nice to have somebody who has a good heart.”

An air force flag flies in Presprey’s front lawn. On top of it sits the American flag. An eagle sits on top of both.

“Every morning I go to work I can see it flopping around or whatnot, I mean, I look at it every day,” said Presbrey.

Presbrey served in the air force for 21 years and said he’d do it all over again.

Nominate someone you know to be our next CI Hero by CLICKING HERE.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected