WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Washington is home to roughly 15,000 people.

Epitomizing the values of the city, Joe Russell said the community focuses on fitness, family, and fostering relationships.

Nestled in the center of the area is Russell’s Cycling and Fitness Center. Russell said while his business thrives, it’s all about focusing on, and catering to, Washington residents and Central Illinoisans.

“To be able to be operating in Washington, Illinois has been extra special,” said Joe Russell, the owner of Russell Cycling & Fitness Center. “We have a community of leaders that have really just tried to create a fabric of life for us here that is about being active by having a healthier lifestyle, about being thankful and joyful.”

Not only does this week’s CI Hero prosper in retail, he takes his knowledge a step further to help educate the community and kids on bike safety.

“We’ve had over 30 years of being able to go in the schools to teach about bike safety,” said Russell. “Unexpected privileges, unexpected blessings we’ve received here.”

Also active with the ministry, Russell said the city has so much to offer those from all walks of life.

“Our community is so richly blessed with churches that are really intent about you and I understand that there is more to life than just this day today,” said Russell. “There’s more to life than we can look forward to and have hope and joy with.”

This year’s Washington Good Neighbor Days runs June 1st through the 5th. Carnival rides are happening this year.

Russell said the 19th annual free nine-mile family bike ride takes place on Saturday. There’s also a three-mile option.

Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. at Connect Center, 1750 Washington Rd.

Both distance rides begin at 9 a.m. and end at Connect Center.

