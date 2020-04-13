CI Hero: Washington’s fire chief provides decades of service before retirement

WASHINGTON, Ill (WMBD)– A Washington man of service, first responder, EMT, hung up his gear for the last time Friday. This week’s CI Hero is Fire Chief Roger Traver.

“It was probably 1988 or so, I took the EMT class and joined the Washington Fire Department.”

Chief Traver started his career in Washington. He also served communities in Pekin and Peoria.

I went and tested in Pekin and got hired there in 1990,” said Traver. “[I] worked there for almost ten years and then went to Peoria…worked there almost 20.”

Chief Traver aided New York with funeral services for fallen heroes during the days after 9/11. He also provided aid to those displaced from Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He also responded to the Uftring fire in 2018.

“You have those events, you work hand in hand with those companies during the investigation, during the planning for the future, during the rebuilding, and helping them get back into the community,” said Traver.

Washington’s Chief of Police Mike McCoy said Traver optimizes the true meaning of a man of service.

“He knows what’s important and I think that he has the ability to dissect the difference between what people want and what’s essential for the needs of the community,” said McCoy.

Traver said the young men and women who feel the call to serve their communities should answer it.

“I’ve always said that if I haven’t learned something that day, I wasn’t paying attention because everything is always changing,” said Traver. “You should always be trying to better yourself and better the service you’re actually being able to give to the community you’re serving.”

The community now thanking Chief Traver for his years of service that ended where it all began. During this pandemic WMBD is focusing on shining a light on the heroes on the front lines.

