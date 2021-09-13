CI Hero: Woodford County 4-H volunteer inducted into state 4-H Hall of Fame

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Woodford County 4-H volunteer has been honored by the Illinois 4-H Foundation for his dedication to the youth development program.

Bill Royer has displayed a lifelong commitment to the organization and area youth. From member to club leader, to livestock supervisor, Royer stays involved in the 4-H program by volunteering.

“I know what they can get out of 4-H,” said Bill Royer, 4H Volunteer | Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame Inductee. “I know how to do 4-H, so that’s why I’m involved.”

The University of Illinois Extension reported the state’s 4-H program reaches nearly 120,000 kids and teenagers. It offers a way to innovate projects, embrace community, ignite creativity and make good choices.

“Besides the projects, I mean, kids build such great leadership skills,” said Alcha Corban the Woodford and Livingston Counties 4-H Youth and Development Educator. “They’re developing their teamwork abilities. So there’s the skill they will have through the 4-H program they can apply later in life.”

Royer was recently inducted into the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame for his nearly 70 years of dedication. Each inductee receives a commemorative Hall of Fame medallion.

“These volunteers are a model of 4-H values,” said Angie Barnard, Illinois 4-H Foundation executive director. “All of our volunteers are valuable, but this award honors those that go above and beyond. These are volunteers that helped shape not only individuals, but generations of 4-H members.”

Corban said he is a true asset to the area.

“I think it’s really important to recognize individuals who give without expecting anything in return, and that is Bill,” said Corban. “He’s that for our 4-H staff. He’s that for other members in the community, and more importantly, he’s that for our 4-H members. He just gives and doesn’t expect anything in return.”

Over the years, it has been a family tradition as Royer’s kids and grandkids have participated in 4-H.

“They took 10 projects and they did it successfully, and they’ve kept doing that every year,” said Royer. “Well, they’re seniors in high school now, and they’re applying for scholarships and so all the experiences they got in 4-H they can add a lot of things to that application.”

Kids age five to seven can enroll in the Cloverbud Program. Eight to 18-year-olds can participate through area 4-H clubs. The 4-H year begins on Sept. 1, annually.

About Illinois 4-H: Illinois 4-H is the flagship youth development program of the University of Illinois Extension and administered through the College of Agriculture, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences. 4-H grows true leaders, youth who are empowered for life today and prepared for a career tomorrow. The hands-on approach in 4-H gives young people guidance, tools, and encouragement, and then puts them in the driver’s seat to make great things happen. Independent research confirms the unparalleled impact of the 4-H experience, demonstrating that young people are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active, and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

ABOUT EXTENSION: Illinois Extension leads public outreach for the University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

