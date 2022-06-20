METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — Each stitch is weaved with prayers by the hands of those inside St. Mary’s Church in Metamora.

The Prayer Weavers use various patterns to create hand-made shawls and lap robes.

“We are reminded that we are doing God’s work,” said President and Co-Founder, Sue Wyckoff. “It’s very rewarding because we know that we’re giving glory to God in what we do. That we’re helping people. That we make a difference with our small little act. We’re making a difference.”

Attached with a note, weaved creations then make their way to those in need. The ministry’s president said since 2011, they’ve created more than 600 items.

“We don’t always know the need of the person and so when we made these ahead of time, we’re always praying for whoever is going to receive it,” said Wyckoff.

She said it’s all been about the personal touch and healing prayer.

“This is sometimes very moving for these people to realize that somebody has remembered them [and] is praying for them,” said Wyckoff. “It just means the world, especially to people who might be elderly and homebound, and oftentimes they cry.”

Wyckoff said these items have impacted hundreds across the nation. The group also made prayer squares which were sent to Haiti.

To make a donation, request a shawl/lap robe, or to participate in this ministry, contact the Church Rectory office at 309-367-4407.

