BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man in construction yellow works to create homes for those in McLean County through his decades of work with Habitat for Humanity.

Nestled off of West Locust Street stands a newly built light blue home thanks to hours of work donated by volunteers in McLean County.

Leading the charge is Bloomington man Bill Waller.

“We need volunteers and we need money and we need families,” said Construction Manager for Habitat for Humanity of McLean County, Bill Waller. “That’s what makes this thing happen.”

He’s spent more than twenty years working for the nonprofit affiliate. Waller said having a home creates a pathway to success for local families.

“The families are getting a decent place to live and the most important thing about that is the children,” said Waller. “They’re getting their education because now they have a safe, decent, affordable place to go home and study.”

Waller also leads Heroes of Habitat, which is a subset of the nonprofit. It’s dedicated to building a home for a local hero.

The Heroes of Habitat series of houses was launched in 2019 to dedicate one of each build season’s homes each year to a local hero. Honorees embody the qualities of selflessness, courage, humility, and service to others. They have made a lasting impact on McLean County and/or Habitat for Humanity.

“We’re still looking for heroes in McLean County,” said Waller. “It’s crucial for programs like that to survive to build the community and make this a better place to live.”

The Bloomington independent affiliate is part of the global nonprofit housing organization.

Habitat for Humanity of McLean County plans to host four groundbreakings this year.

