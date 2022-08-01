CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Providing stuffed animals to kids facing traumatic situations in local hospitals. It’s the mission of Chillicothe-based nonprofit Cuddles with Kindness.

It’s a cheerful delivery each Valentine’s Day.

“We’ve had kids that go from crying to absolute smiles just [by] getting a stuffed animal and knowing that we can be there for them and provide that little bit of comfort means everything,” said President/Founder of Cuddles with Kindness, Taylor Larson.

Larson founded the charity after she received a bear during her stay at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois.

“It meant so much to me that I decided I wanted to give back to other kids going through similar situations,” said Larson. “I started collecting at nine and it’s just kind of taken off from there.”

The Chillicothe Park District is pairing up with the charity to host a Cuddles With Kindness Pool Party on August 5th. It’s a way for area families to make a splash for a child searching for comfort.

“They do a really nice job of bringing kindness and compassion to kids in difficult circumstances,” said Chillicothe Park District Director, Kevin Yates.

The park district’s director said it’s a way for the surrounding communities to show support.

“We love to provide a place with our park district facilities that the community can really unite and have a safe place to organize specific activities,” said Yates.

Larson said admission to the party at Shore Acres pool is $5 and don’t forget to bring a new cuddly friend.