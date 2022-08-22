DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Through the rows of books, play areas, and story time, Dunlap’s youth services librarian works to provide opportunities for kids to learn.

This week’s CI Hero dedicates programming to youth in Dunlap and surrounding communities.

One of those ways is through story time on Wednesday mornings.

Miss Amy helps kids enjoy learning and literacy.

“Little kids come up to me, tug on my sleeve, and say, ‘Miss Amy, I’m reading on my own. I’ve learned how to read.’ and that’s such an important moment,” said Youth Services Librarian, Amy Edgar.

It’s all about age-appropriate programming and unique ideas, which keeps families engaged longer. Amy Edgar said access to books and other developmental activities set kids up for success in school and life.

“When [kids] learn to read, it unlocks a whole new world for them,” said Edgar. “A world of learning, and also of entertainment and pleasure. So it’s really rewarding to see kids [be] proud of their accomplishment.”

Between isles upon isles of books and open play areas, the library district director said because of Edgar’s involvement kids display a love of learning.

“We have some children who we cannot keep up with them,” said Director Laura Keyes-Kaplafka. “They are coming in and checking out armloads of books and then coming in a few days later and exchanging them for more armloads of books and we love to see that. I’m so proud that Amy forms relationships with the families and sees the children grow from step to step and improve themselves and themselves as readers.”

While the library district provides programming for kids, teens, and adults, Edgar said it holds a much more significant role.

“It’s really one of the new places in society where everyone is welcome to gather, build relationships and inspire life-long learning,” said Edgar.

Building Service

Monday-Thursday | 9:00a-8:00p

Friday | 9:00a-6p

Saturday | 9:00a-2:00p

Curbside Service

Monday-Friday | 9:00a-6:00p

Saturday | 9:00a-2:00p

