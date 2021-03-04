Shopping center proposed for vacant lot at University and War Memorial

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — At the busy corner of University Street and War Memorial Avenue, there is a 4.5 acre lot that used to be a car dealership 10 years ago.

Now, the lot’s owner has engaged a real estate company known for renovating properties.

The Kim Group divided the lot into six parcels and is applying for a special-use permit for zoning purposes.

“We’re excited especially during these economic times that we’re finding people that want to come into our city, relocate here and grow roots. So we’re excited to start the project,” said CEO Katie Kim.

Kim was coy on specific details, but said a regional financial institution will be on the 1.6 acre plot on the corner. There will also be two retail buildings and a 40-unit apartment complex.

“It would be a financial institution bringing new jobs to town, and offering a new service. They do a lot of business with some of the businesses already in town, so it was a great fit for them to expand into the area,” she said.

The next step is to get the site approved by the Peoria City Council when it meets on March 9.