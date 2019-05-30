1  of  2
Contact Us

Contact Information

WMBD WYZZ TV 
3131 N. University, Peoria, IL 61604

Main Switchboard: (309) 688-3131

News Hotline: 309-686-9444

Media Alerts, News Questions:  news@wmbd.com

School/Business Closings:  If you need to set up a new business/school or if you need access for your business, school, church, etc. please email news@wmbd.com.

If you have a dog you’d like to submit for doggone weather, please send a picture and information to:  Doggoneweather@wmbd.com

Please contact the following for Closed Captioning concerns:

WMBD
Sandy DeSutter
Programming Comments/FCC Concerns
Phone: 309-686-9401
3131 North University, Peoria, IL 61604
sdesutter@wmbd.com

WYZZ
Mike Knuppel
Assistant Chief Engineer/IT Manager/Chief Operator for WYZZ
Phone: 309-686-9465
3131 North University, Peoria, IL 61604
mknuppel@wmbd.com

