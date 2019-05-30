Contact Information

WMBD WYZZ TV

3131 N. University, Peoria, IL 61604

Main Switchboard: (309) 688-3131

News Hotline: 309-686-9444

Media Alerts, News Questions: news@wmbd.com

School/Business Closings: If you need to set up a new business/school or if you need access for your business, school, church, etc. please email news@wmbd.com.

If you have a dog you’d like to submit for doggone weather, please send a picture and information to: Doggoneweather@wmbd.com

Please contact the following for Closed Captioning concerns:

WMBD

Sandy DeSutter

Programming Comments/FCC Concerns

Phone: 309-686-9401

3131 North University, Peoria, IL 61604

sdesutter@wmbd.com

WYZZ

Mike Knuppel

Assistant Chief Engineer/IT Manager/Chief Operator for WYZZ

Phone: 309-686-9465

3131 North University, Peoria, IL 61604

mknuppel@wmbd.com

Contact Us with comments, questions, or suggestions!