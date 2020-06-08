4 more recovered and 2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Peoria County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Health Department is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths in Peoria County Monday.

This brings the total number of deaths up to 13. There were also eight new cases reported to bring the total number of cases in Peoria County to 323.

96 of those cases are isolating at home, 21 have been hospitalized, and 193 have recovered.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected