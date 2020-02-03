Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Living Well
Top Stories
CityLink honoring Rosa Parks on her birthday
Top Stories
Rock band Tesla coming to Peoria
Creve Coeur Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects
Peoria man injured in Sunday night shooting
Pet Central Helps holds its third annual Puppy Bowl
Videos
Video Center
Digital Originals
CBSN Live Stream
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Podcasts
Sports
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Prep Basketball Roundup for Feb. 1, 2020
Top Stories
College Hoops Roundup for Feb. 1, 2020
Prep Hoops Roundup for Jan. 31, 2020
Metamora’s Pat Ryan Steps Down From Coaching Football
Extra Effort: Notre Dame Wrestling
Community
Black History Month
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Easterseals
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Marketplace
Wellness Network
Open For Business
Nexstar Digital
Get Local
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin
Coronavirus
Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
When will there be a coronavirus vaccine? 5 questions answered
CDC: New virus’s risk for U.S. public remains low
Are you in danger of catching the coronavirus? 5 questions answered
Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.
Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline
Latest Coronavirus Video
WHO Declares Health Emergency
Second U.S. Case of Coronavirus Confirmed
WHO: Virus outbreak is 'emergency in China'
Chicago woman with coronavirus in good condition
Health Ministry:Virus seems less serious than SARS
More Coronavirus Headlines
The science behind the Coronavirus outbreak in China
Too soon to tell if new virus as dangerous as SARS
Trending Stories
Weapons and Weed: Legal marijuana causing confusion among gun control advocates
Weather
Chiefs player celebrates Super Bowl win by paying adoption fees for shelter dogs
Central Illinois family to appear in Super Bowl commercial
Rock band Tesla coming to Peoria