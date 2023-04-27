Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures tonight will be a little warmer compared to earlier this week which should keep the risk of frost in check, at least for now.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower

A storm system passing to our southeast will bring mostly cloudy skies to Central Illinois along with a few stray showers to areas along and east of I-55. Rainfall amounts will be quite light where rain falls, with most areas seeing less than a tenth of an inch. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s overnight which will keep frost out of the equation tonight.

Friday: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds

One storm system will be moving out of the area as another approaches from the west. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light from the north at 3-8 mph.

Looking ahead: Another blast of cool air next week

Another cold front will drop through the region on Saturday bringing a few rain showers to the region along with another round of cool air. Temperatures will top out near 60° Saturday but will retreat to the 50s on Sunday. Central Illinois will see highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 30s and low 40s through Tuesday. As of now, there appears to be enough cloud cover to limit the potential of frost development in Central Illinois.

The Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 Day outlook, valid from May 5th through May 11th, continues to suggest that Central Illinois will have a greater chance of seeing below average temperatures and below average precipitation. With the long term forecast continuing to favor cooler than normal temperatures, it may be best on putting those plans to put your plants in the ground on hold for another couple of weeks.