Peoria, ILL. (WMBD) — Showers are on the way over the weekend with cooler air on the way behind the rain.

Tonight: Cloudy and otherwise quiet

Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast across Central Illinois. The area will remain dry overnight with showers on the way by late Saturday morning. Lows overnight will fall to the mid 40s.

Saturday: Gloomy with scattered showers

While rain is not expected to be widespread, showers will develop through the late morning and continue into the afternoon. With clouds lingering in the area through the day, temperatures will peak in the low 60s. The rainfall will continue into Sunday, but with the cooler temperatures along with it, the area will not see any active weather.

A look ahead

After our cold front moves through over the weekend, our temperatures will end up below average, settling in the 50s through Tuesday. Temperatures will then gradually warm through the week, reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s by Thursday and Friday.

The Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 Day Outlook calls for a greater chance of near average temperatures and below average precipitation between May 6th and May 12th. A warmer and potentially stormier weather pattern could evolve towards the later half of May.