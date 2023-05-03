Peoria, ILL. (WMBD) — It has been a beautiful day but even better weather is on the way with only a small chance of rain on Friday.

Tonight: Clear skies and quiet

Clear skies in the area overnight with mild temperatures. Lows will settle in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be weak from the northwest at less than 10mph, then gradually become calm as the night progresses.

Thursday: Another Sunny, nice day

Plenty of sunshine and a nice day. Temperatures are aiming for the low to mid 70s. Winds will be gentle from the south-southwest at around 5 to 10mph throughout the day.

Looking Ahead: Rain chances but warmer temperatures

Small rain chances are on the way by the end of the week, with the timing looking to be Friday afternoon and evening. With the cloudier skies and showers, highs on Friday will remain in the upper 60s for most locations. Temperatures over the weekend will head for the low to mid 70s.

Another system could bring a few thunderstorms to Central Illinois on Sunday and Sunday night. As of now the risk of severe weather is low but that potential could increase in the days ahead. This could be the start of a more active weather pattern with increased storminess through the end of next week. For now we’re keeping the chance of rain around 20% heading into next week given uncertainty around the exact timing of potential thunderstorms. As the details emerge in the coming days, look for those chances to increase.

This more active weather pattern is also reflected in the Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10 Day outlook which gives Central Illinois a greater chance of seeing above average temperatures and above average precipitation between May 9th and May 13th.