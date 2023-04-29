Peoria, ILL- WMBD

Tonight:

Cloudy skies are expected across the area. Lows will fall to the upper 30s and low 40s. Scattered showers will develop in Central Illinois as a cold front rolls through the region, and gradually become more isolated into Sunday.

Sunday:

Skies will remain cloudy again for Sunday with cooler temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 40s and low 50s. While rainfall is expected, showers will be very hit and miss through the day. The extra clouds will keep the daytime temperatures on the cooler side with overnight lows settling back in the 40s.

Looking Ahead:

Warmer weather is on the way across the area. Temperatures will briefly settle in the 50s before headed back to the 60s and 70s by the middle and end of next week. Shower chances will linger into Monday, but the rest of the week looks to be drier.