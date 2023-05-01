Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Strong winds led to areas of blowing dust and caused a number of accidents, including a fatal 100 car pile up, across Central Illinois on Monday.

Tonight: Cool and breezy

A large scale upper-level trough will remain over the Great Lakes bringing partly to mostly cloudy skies to Central Illinois. While winds will become less gusty this evening, they are likely to remain breezy as they blow from the west at 10-20 mph after sunset. Temperatures will drop below average overnight as they fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s overnight. With breezy winds and cloud cover, frost is not expected to become an issue.

Tuesday: Not as windy

Tuesday’s weather will be similar to what we experienced on Monday with one exception, there won’t be as much wind. High temperatures will reach the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the northwest at 10-20 mph. A few gusts up to 35 mph will be possible.

A look ahead: Trending warmer

Warmer temperatures are expected through the remainder of the week as high pressure gradually builds in from the west. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s on Wednesday and lower 70s by Thursday. A storm system could bring another round of light rain to Central Illinois on Friday with temperatures cooling into the mid 60s, however temperatures should recover for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s.

The Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 Day Outlook calls for a greater chance of above average temperatures with near average precipitation between May 9th and the 15th.