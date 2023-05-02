Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Winds were gusty once again on Tuesday but thankfully lighter winds and milder temperatures are on the way.

Tonight: Less wind and areas of frost

Skies will become mostly clear and winds will decrease to 5-10 mph from the northwest as high pressure builds over the reason. That will send temperatures in to the mid 30s with patchy areas of frost developing late tonight, mainly north of I-74 and in areas sheltered by the wind.

Wednesday: A beautiful day

High pressure will bring beautiful weather to Central Illinois with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be from the NNW at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s overnight.

A look ahead: Chance of showers Friday

Temperatures will continue to warm through Thursday with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A storm system could bring a few showers to the area on Friday though the heaviest rain is expected to remain south of I-72. With increased cloud cover and a few showers in the area, temperatures will only reach the mid 60s.

Warm and pleasant weather will return for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a slight chance of storms on Sunday. Temperatures will likely remain above average early next week with highs in the lower 80s.