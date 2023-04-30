Peoria, ILL- WMBD

Tonight: Chilly and Gloomy

Spotty showers will linger in the area overnight. Cloudy skies will keep temperatures from dipping beyond the 40s.

Monday: One more gloomy day

The clouds will stick around for another day with highs reaching the mid 50s. Spotty showers are possible once again through the morning before the drier weather develops for the afternoon and at night. Overnight lows will settle in the low to mid 40s.

Looking Ahead: Warming back up

With sunnier skies on the way, highs will reach the 60s and 70s through the middle and end of the week. There are minimal chances of rain throughout the week. Next weekend’s temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.