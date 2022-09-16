Send us your election debate questions

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Bailey will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group on Oct. 6 at Illinois State University in Normal and then again on Oct. 18 from the WGN-TV studios in Chicago.

Nexstar will host and televise the first debate on WMBD and several other markets throughout the state.

In addition to taking questions from the panelists, the candidates will respond to questions from Illinois voters. We would like to hear about the issues important to you.

If you could pose a question to the candidates for governor, what would you ask? Fill in the form below, and your question could be featured during the live debate broadcast on Oct 6.